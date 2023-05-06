Six students win 2023 Water Awareness Poster Contest

COURTESY PHOTO

Students stand in front of Santa Maria City Hall with their winning entries in the Water Awareness Poster contest.

Six Santa Maria elementary school artists are the winners of this year’s Water Awareness Poster contest, and their colorful works are on display at Santa Maria City Hall and will soon be online.

Third-grade winners at Alvin School are Mariel Espinoza for Best Celebration of Water, Emily Fernandez Salgado for Most Colorful and Pilar Sierra for Most Original.

Keira Paz of Tunnell School was the grand prize winner, and Vania Perez Bautista, also a Tunnell student, won for Most Water Aware; and Filiberto Mendez Garcia of Adam School won in the Most Artistic category.

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino proclaimed May 2023 as Water Awareness Month, urging all Santa Marians to do their part to conserve and preserve. To commemorate and celebrate Water Awareness Month, 8- and 9-year-olds across the community participated in the Utilities Department’s 12th annual Water Awareness Poster Contest.

The winners were recognized by the Santa Maria City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The third-grade students’ colorful and thoughtful posters artistically speak to conservation tips and a general celebration of and respect for water as a precious resource.

Winners in each category received trophies, prizes and certificates from the Utilities Department, along with other prizes donated by sponsors.

A collage of the winning posters is featured at Santa Maria City Hall for the remainder of Water Awareness Month.

