SJOVOLD, Carl

Carl Sjovold passed away Sept. 19. He was born in Santa Barbara, June 13, 1941, the 4th child of Gurine and Harold. He attended local schools. Graduated from Santa Barbara High, 1960 – “Once a Don, Always a Don.” Graduated from UCSB. Served four years in the United States Navy. Worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. Carl’s favorite recreational activities were hunting, fishing, hiking the mountains of S.B. County and Idaho and camping with family. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Renita; son, Adam; daughter, Carly; grandchildren, Gavin Lanini, Presley Hallatt, Crew Sjovold; step-grandchildren, Cadence and Curren Hollister. A private celebration of life was held by the family.