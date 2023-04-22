SKALING, Whitney

May 8, 1944 – December 31, 2022

Whitney Skaling, known to everyone as “Whit”, was a native of California born to Percy and Helen Skaling in 1944, and grew up in Santa Barbara. He attended San Marcos High School, graduating in 1962, and then served in the US Navy during Vietnam. After serving in the navy, he married Janice Naslund and attended Santa Barbara City College to study Geology. Two years later, he and Jan left the Golden State to continue his education in geology at New Mexico Tech in Socorro, New Mexico graduating in 1970.

They returned to Santa Barbara to join the family business, Soilmoisture Equipment Corporation, in Goleta, CA, a manufacturer of agronomy equipment sold around the globe. Whit went on to become the president of Soilmoisture. He was active across the industry and the local business community. He was known as an innovator, integrating state of the art technology into agricultural equipment.

Whit contributed to the County through community service organizations and interests in lapidary, geology, engineering and art. He was an active member of the Jaycee’s in the 1970s and as a volunteer helped the Santa Barbara Zoo and organized the 1976 Bicentennial 4th of July fireworks display. He was actively involved in the Santa Barbara Mineral and Gem Society in the 1980s helping to organize the annual Mineral and Gem Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds. He served as chairman of the Santa Barbara Industrial Association in the late 1990s. During the past few years, he also supported the Buellton Senior Center and Thrift Store.

Whit and Jan loved to travel and visited locations across the US and around the globe for both work and pleasure. Whit loved nature, music and art. He would combine the three by sketching outdoors, while listening to music! He was known by family and friends for being an excellent host and chef. He was at his best hosting large outdoor events at local parks, manning the BBQ, mixing the drinks and sharing jokes and laughing with friends and colleagues.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; his brother, Bryce; his two children, Noel Skaling and Cristal Skaling-Klopstock; and his two granddaughters, Olivia and Hildegard. He will be missed!

There were no services but a celebration of his life is planned for later in 2023.