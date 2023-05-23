Home Local Skating competitively in Goleta
Local

Skating competitively in Goleta

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The group from L.A. Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens competes in the synchronized form category during the inaugural Paradise Ice Sports Industry Open Skating Competition Sunday at Ice in Paradise in Goleta.
Leila Wiedmann skates in the freestyle category.
Lilly Sebastian competes in the freestyle category.
