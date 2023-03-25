Skin Deep to close after 42 years

COURTESY PHOTOS

The sun is starting to set on the Santa Barbara business Skin Deep, which is set to close after 42 years. Owner Tina Hasche said the time has come for her and her sisters to enjoy more free time.

SANTA BARBARA —Skin Deep, a Santa Barbara-based family business, is set to close after 42 years of operation.

Skin Deep has been a popular shopping destination for unique and eclectic gifts, cards, jewelry, and accessories in Santa Barbara, with a focus on natural ingredient products.

The owners are currently seeking an experienced retail and salon entrepreneur to take over the business.

“We look back with gratitude for the many years we have served our loyal customers, and worked with our dedicated family of talented employees – but the time has come for my sisters and I to enjoy a little more free time during this chapter of our lives,” owner Tina Hasche said. “We are looking forward to finding a new owner who is an experienced and professional retail and salon entrepreneur — to continue for our customers and build upon Skin Deep’s many decades of success”

For more information or inquiries, visit skindeepsalon.com

— Caleb Beeghly