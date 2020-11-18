SKINNER, Joan Somers

Joan Somers Skinner passed away on September 25th, 2020. She was born in Racine July 8th, 1941. Joan met William Skinner in Santa Barbara and was married in Racine, Wisconsin October 30th, 1965. Their honeymoon included a drive back on route 66 from Wisconsin. They bought a house in Santa Barbara and raised two children, Julie and Steven. Joan had an effervescent personality and was well liked by everyone she met. She was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Green Bay Packers. In spring and summer she could be seen in LA Dodgers attire with the fall and winter reserved for her beloved Green Bay Packers jerseys. Joan was a pink lady at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for several years. Joan was also a soprano in the San Roque church choir for 23 years. Joan is survived by her sister Marilyn Somers, her children Julie and Steven, grandchildren Katherine and Allyson great-grandchild Katalina. Services are Thursday, November 19th at San Roque Church, 10:00 a.m.