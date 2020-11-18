SKINNER, William Walter

William Walter Skinner died peacefully at home on September 6th, 2020. William was born May 15th, 1939. He was employed by California Edison for 34 years. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. After retirement he enjoyed several cross country trips in a motor home to destinations including Niagra Falls, The Grand Canyon, Hearst Castle and Pismo Beach. At home his garden was the buzz in the neighborhood especially when his treasured rose garden was in bloom. His love of art led him to work with many mediums including sculpture and painting in which he became prolific. He injured his femur in his latter years which became a non-healing fracture, but soldiered on in a wheel chair still with grace and dignity. Services will be at San Roque Church at 10 AM, Thursday, November 19th, 2020.