Skyview Los Alamos announces new dining operations

Skyview Los Alamos in the Santa Ynez Valley has announced its revised dining operations, which adhere to California’s temporary Safe-at-Home guidelines.

The hotel’s Norman restaurant will be open for takeaway and in-room dining, and the hotel will remain open in accordance with the state’s lodging safety guidelines.

Orders will be available for pickup or delivery to the Los Alamos area, and hotel guests will be able to enjoy room service from the comfort of their room.

Wine bottles, beer and cocktail bottles will be available all day for call-in takeout.

Breakfast will be available 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for room service, call-in takeout and delivery. Lunch and dinner will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for room service, call-in takeout and delivery, and the restaurant will be open for guest room dining, call-in takeout and delivery on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

To place an order for takeaway or delivery, call Norman at 805-344-0080.

Skyview Los Alamos remains open for overnight guests, as the low-density property’s operations and sanitization measures meet state guidelines. The retro outdoor pool also remains open to guests only with scheduled access for social distancing.

The hotel is also offering a Christmas Getaway Package for stays on Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, including a takeaway Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Dinner for two, as well as a bottle of local wine and a charcuterie plate to start. Rates are from $649 per night excluding taxes and fees.

To learn more information about cleanliness guidelines, reservations or other services, visit www.skyviewlosalamos.com.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com