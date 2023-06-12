Slain Washington teen’s family sues over CHOP death

By LOGAN WASHBURN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – A teenager’s family is suing officials for his 2020 death in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone.

“We entrust our leaders to provide a safe environment in which to live,” said Evan Oshan, the family’s lawyer. “They’ve let us down.”

Sixteen-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. was fatally shot on June 29, 2020, according to a press release. Oshan and Associates is representing Antonio’s estate and his father, Antonio Mays Sr., in suing the City of Seattle, former mayor Jenny Anne Durkan, City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, King County and the state of Washington. The firm filed a summons and complaint yesterday.

The suit alleges the government neglected its duty to protect Antonio from violence. He joined CHOP thinking it was a peaceful protest, plaintiffs claim but was ultimately shot by the zone’s makeshift security. The Seattle Police Department posted footage of violence in the zone from the night of Antonio’s death.

“Antonio soon realized that there was nothing peaceful about CHOP,” the suit reads. “Mays Jr. was shot and bled out while trying to escape while being barricaded at the ‘CHOP.’”

He and a 14-year-old boy were shot in a white Jeep early in the morning, according to The New York Post. The younger boy survived.

CHOP “good Samaritans” brought Antonio out of the zone just after 3 a.m., according to the suit, but allegedly had to chase a fleeing ambulance, and he died before reaching help. The suit alleges first responders neglected their duty to help Antonio.

The suit also claims city officials enabled the creation of CHOP and the rule of its “warlord,” who armed the zone’s participants with rifles.

“Despite knowledge of the violence, chaos, danger, and potential danger, Seattle leaders failed Antonio and encouraged lawlessness,” the suit reads. “The ‘Summer of Love’ inevitably turned into the ‘summer of blood.’”

The city reached a $3.65 million settlement with business owners in February for damage done by CHOP, according to MyNorthwest. U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly had cited a report in January that found city officials deleted thousands of text messages, potentially with evidence of how they handled CHOP.

Mr. Oshan filed a complaint to the city’s Office of Police Accountability on Monday, demanding an internal affairs investigation of the response to Antonio’s death.

“The failure of city officials to accept responsibility is outrageous and unacceptable,” Mr. Oshan said. “We demand an inquiry by federal authorities to look into the wrongdoings of all those involved.”

The Seattle City Attorney’s Office declined to comment, as it has not yet thoroughly reviewed the suit.