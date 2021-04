COURTESY PHOTOS

Jeff Arch will discuss his new book, “Attachments,” during a Chaucer’s Books talk.

Jeff Arch, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter for “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993) and a local resident, will discuss his new novel “Attachments” during a Chaucer’s Virtual Author Chat at 5 p.m. May 11.

Joining him will be New York Times bestselling author Christina Baker Kline.

To attend the free talk, click on zoom.us/j/95733161698.

For more information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com/event/virtual-author-discussion-oscar-nominated-writer-jeff-arch-and-christina-baker-cline.

— Dave Mason