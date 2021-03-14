Slight chance of rain tonight, Monday morning

Another bout of rainfall was set to arrive on the South Coast this evening, producing race amounts of rain throughout the county.

A 50% chance of rain is forecast tonight into Monday, followed by a 20% chance of showers Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A wind advisory for the South Coast, county mountains, San Marcos Pass and local areas was set to expire at 4 a.m. this morning following wind gusts up to 45 mph across the foothills.

Conditions are expected to clear up by Monday night, though temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 50s to mid 60s throughout the week.

Another chance of rain is in the forecast later this week, with a 20% of rain forecast on Friday and Saturday.

— Mitchell White