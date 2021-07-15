SLO judge rejects rape charges in Kristin Smart case



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Paul Flores was arrested April 13 for the alleged murder of Kristin Smart. At right, Ruben Flores is facing a charge of accessory to murder.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen denied the addition of two Los Angeles County rape charges in the case against Paul Flores.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle motioned to include the out-of-county charges during a hearing Wednesday afternoon — the first court appearance Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores made in-person.

Judge van Rooyen said the rape charges lacked evidence and may prejudice a jury. But according to a Los Angeles Times report, Los Angeles County detectives linked DNA evidence from the rape cases to Paul Flores.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune previously obtained a probation report containing claims of sexual assault and predatory behavior by Mr. Flores, stemming 25 years.

