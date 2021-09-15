SLO Symphony plans for in-person concerts

SAN LUIS OBISPO SYMPHONY PHOTO

Harpist Marcia Dickstein, founder of The Debussy Trio, will perform in October with the San Luis Obispo Symphony.

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Symphony is bringing back its in-person concerts, just in time for its 60th anniversary.

The season-opening concert is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 with “Classics Reimagined — String Glory.”

Tickets range from $21-$89 and are available through the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo Box office at pacslo.org or by calling 805-756-4849.

Those attending the concert are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to be admitted. For more information, go to slosymphony.org/covid-19-update. Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert Symphonic Foray talk with Music Director Andrew Sewell, harpist Marcia Dickstein and concertmaster Emily Lanzone the hour before the performance.

“Classics Reimagined — String Glory” features Michael Daugherty’s Strut, Claude Debussy’s Danses, Marcel Grandjany’s Aria in Classical Style, Gustav Mahler’s Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 for strings and harp with soloist and principal harpist Marcia Dickstein (Los Angeles), and Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite (suite in olden style).

A world-renowned harpist, soloist Marcia Dickstein is founder and artistic director of The Debussy Trio. She has performed around the world, in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Scandinavia and Japan, as well as on NPR, PBS, and various TV channels.

For more information, go to slosymphony.org.

— Dave Mason