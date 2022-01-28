SLOAN, Belva Ann

(poet Anne McClaughery)

Belva Ann Sloan, passed away peacefully in her sleep January 20, 2022 in Santa Barbara, CA. Born in 1929 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to David Barney and Fern Buckner, she wrote her first poem at age 8 1/2 and was published by 11. She attended Mary Harden Baylor College in Belton, TX and received her degree in Drama from The University of Texas at Austin where she met her future husband John McClaughery Sloan.

Under the pen name Anne McClaughery, she taught a poetry workshop at Santa Barbara City College Adult Education for over 40 years. Upon retirement, she continued teaching informally at the Maravilla poetry workshop.

Much beloved as an inspiration and mentor, a collection of poems written by students in Anne McClaughery’s poetry class, “Stepping Stones: A Collection of Poems by Santa Barbara Poets”, was published by Blue Point Books (2011).

Her award-winning poems have been published in numerous newspapers and magazines. Ann won the California Chapter of Chaparral Poets Golden Pegasus Award in 1973 for the poem “In Lilliput”.

She was a member of the Ina Coolbrith Circle, Santa Barbara Chaparral Poets, and First Christian Church of Santa Barbara, CA.

Ann is survived by her sons, Kirk and Robert, daughters, Adele, Barbara and Jennifer, grandsons Jeffrey and Jonathan, nephews Barton, Brandon and Mark.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John M. Sloan, brothers Bruce and Byron. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify friends and family in the future when a Celebration of Life can be

safely scheduled.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Casa Cambria for their many years of extraordinary care. Donations can be made to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice.