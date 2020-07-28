Sloane Reali’s music students to perform on Facebook Live

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Barbara vocal coach Sloane Reali has remained “in tune with her clients” and will host a virtual showcase today with some of her students.

Students from Ms. Reali’s group class will perform on Facebook Live while wearing “We Survived Singing Lessons on Zoom” T-shirts.

The concert will live-stream at 6 tonight. To watch, go on Facebook and search for Sloane Reali.

Tonight’s program replaces a previously scheduled show that was canceled in May.

“The funnest and biggest surprise is the group class (novice) I’ve been working with,” Ms. Reali said in a statement. “Everyone has worked so hard and been incredibly patient and dedicated to their process.”

A UCSB graduate, Ms. Reali celebrated her 20th year of service in Santa Barbara County last fall. She founded her company, Vocal Coaching by Sloane, in January and has continued her classes during the pandemic via Zoom, Facetime, and Skype.

For more information, go to www.vocalcoachingbysloane.com or contact Ms. Reali at sloane@vocalcoachingbsloane.com or 805-452-0523.