SLOMINSKI, Joseph Bronislaw, BR. O.F.M. Cap.

Br. Joseph Slominski was born in Buffalo, New York on June 13, 1928 the son of Bronislaus Slominski and Stanislawa Cieniewicz. His baptismal name was Bronislaw Narcisius. He had 4 brothers and 3 sisters. After high school at the age of 17 he served in the US Navy for 20 years from 1945-1965 as a cook and baker. He entered the Camaldolese Order as a hermit in 1965 at Immaculate Heart Hermitage in Big Sur, CA. He made simple profession but did not continue because he was not called to the solitary monastic life. As a parting gift he gave them his wonderful recipe for fruitcake which to this day the Camaldolese use to raise funds for their hermitage. Br. Joe never again made another fruitcake. He entered the Capuchin Order on August 15, 1971 at San Lorenzo Seminary in Santa Ynez, CA and professed his Solemn Vows on November 1, 1977 at

San Lorenzo Seminary.

Since 1977 Br. Joe has cooked for the friars at San Lorenzo Seminary. He did the shopping, he lovingly took care of the dogs and cats and took care of the cemetery where the friars are buried and kept it immaculate. Later on he lovingly took care of the sick friars, especially Fr. Columban Butler whom he ministered to with great love and tenderness. He visited the sick in their homes and brought them Holy Communion. Br. Joe never met a stranger. He treated everyone with great kindness and respect and welcomed all with an open heart. No one left hungry after being

with Br. Joe.

As a Capuchin friar for 51 years Br. Joe was a truly a contemplative. He prayed ceaselessly. If he promised to pray for you he always kept his word. Being a man of prayer he was always praying his rosary and had a great devotion to our Blessed Mother. He generously shared his God-given gifts with all whom God placed in his path. It is often said that one of the principal qualities of a Capuchin is to be available to God through the people we serve. This quality of availability to fulfill the task assigned was most evident in the life of Br. Joe.

Br. Joe’s physical health declined in recent years and so in 2018 he began to receive wonderful care at Atterdag Village in Solvang, CA. But that did not stop him from continuing his ministry of visiting the sick. Even though he himself was a resident he would go from room to room visiting the sick and praying for them. Recently Br. Joe became very ill and died peacefully on September 20, 2022 in Solvang, CA. He was 94 years old.

He is survived by several nephews and nieces.

Br. Joe’s funeral arrangements are as follows: Rosary is Wednesday September 28, 2022 at 7pm at Old Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Thursday September 29, 2022 (the Feast of the Archangels) also at Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang. Burial with Military Honors is at San Lorenzo Friary, 1802 Sky Drive in Santa Ynez, CA. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Br. Joe to the Retired Friars Foundation, 1345 Cortez Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010.

