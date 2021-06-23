SLOPOKE art show set for Sept. 24-26



COURTESY PHOTOS

Renowned sculptor Christopher Slatoff will be the guest artist and jurist for SLOPOKE in Solvang.

SOLVANG — The SLOPOKE Art of the West Exhibition & Sale will present its 11th annual show Sept. 24- 26 at the Flag Is Up Farms ranch.

This live art show celebrates the American West — its scenery, wildlife, ranch life and history. And it offers guests the opportunity to meet the artists.

Renowned sculptor Christopher Slatoff will serve as the guest artist and Jurist for the SLOPOKE 2021. In addition to jurying the artist awards to be presented at an Artists Reception, Mr. Slatoff will display a curated selection of his sculptures and participate in a live demonstration of sculpture techniques.

Mr. Slatoff is the sculptor division chairman for the California Art Club, the 111-year-old organization that promotes representational art in the academic and craftsmanship practices established by its founders. He was strongly influenced from childhood onward by his artist father, Howard Slatoff, a painter who taught at Cal State Hayward and created the PBS series “Eye of the Artist.”

Limited space is still available for artist consideration for this year’s exhibition. Inquiries can be sent to Tom Burgher at tburgher2@gmail.com or by calling 805-570-8088.

SLOPOKE tickets are on sale now. To purchase, go to eventbrite.com/e/slopoke-2021-tickets-155684483481?aff=erelexpmlt.

For more information, see www.the-slopoke.com.

— Dave Mason