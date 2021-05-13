SM annual Chamber of Commerce awards

Each year, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce recognizes individuals and businesses in the community who have gone above and beyond in helping to ensure that Santa Maria continues to be the premier community in which to live and work.

Nominations are now open for the following: Young Professional of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Non-Profit of the Year; Small Business of the Year; and Large Business of the Year.

All nominations must be received by the Chamber of Commerce no later than June 4. Both third-party and self-nominations are accepted.

For more information, visit santamaria.com/annual-awards.

— Marilyn McMahon