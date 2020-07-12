SM aquatics center, lawn bowling to reopen

SANTA MARIA — The Paul Nelson Aquatics Center and the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club green are both estimated to partially reopen July 20 in accordance with county health and safety guidelines.

Lap swimmers will have to use a lane reservation system, similar to those in place at other local municipal pools. The pool has been closed since January, first for an extensive renovation project, then due to the coronavirus pandemic. Specific information on the reopening will be available by July 13 at www.cityofsantamaria.com, said Mark van de Kamp, city spokesman.

“The pool will re-open for public lap swim, swim training programs and fitness courses,” Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said in a statement. “We are in the process of completing re-certification of our lifeguard staff over the next two weeks.”

The lawn bowling club prepared a reopening plan that was in compliance with health guidelines and approved by city officials. The plan limits the number of players, requires use of masks and maintaining social distancing, while also limiting access to the clubhouse at the Jocelyn Bowling Green.

“We realize that the continued closure of these centers will impact several family events plan over this summer, we encourage anyone with a pending reservation to contact the department over the telephone to discuss rescheduling options,” Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada said in a statement.

Other recreation programs and services are expected to resume gradually over the next few months as health orders are updated. City recreation centers will remain closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.

The Senior Swingers softball program will not be able to resume practices, as the count