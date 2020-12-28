SM city committees seek citizen applications

SANTA MARIA — Five Santa Maria city committees are accepting applications from community members: the Commission for Senior Citizens – Area Agency on Aging, Landmark Committee, Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Committee, Planning Commission and the Recreation and Parks Commission.

Applications are due by 5:00 Jan. 4. Appointments are expected to be made at the Jan. 19 city council meeting.

It has been the policy of the city council to appoint residents of Santa Maria to all official city commissions and boards since 1988.

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging, has one vacancy for a term ending January 2023. The board is responsible for policy setting, allocations and personnel for Area Agency on Aging, HICAP and senior employment.

It serves both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The board meets monthly, and the other members are elected by the agency itself.

There are four vacancies on the Landmark Committee. The five-member group helps the City Council make decisions regarding the preservation and designation of historical landmarks.

The committee meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

The Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Committee seeks three members to serve until January 2025 and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term.

The oversight committee provides transparency and looks at the revenue and expenses generated by Measure U. It reviews the annual audit and advises the city council on its findings.

Members must live within city limits and cannot be current city employees, officials, contractors or vendors. Past employees may be eligible if no conflicts of interest exist.

Meetings are held once a year on the fourth Monday of January.

There are three vacancies in the Planning Commission, a five-member commission that oversees planning matters and policies.

The term ends January 2025 and/or coterminous with nominating Councilmember’s term. The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month, and study sessions are held periodically at 1:30 the Thursday following.

The Recreation and Parks Commission has three spots for four-year terms. It advises the city council on recreation and parks operations.

Members must live in Santa Maria. They are nominated by council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council.

The Recreation and Parks Commission meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

— Annelise Hanshaw