SM City Council to review police department audit

On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council will receive a presentation by the OIR Group on the results of the 2020 Police Department audit.

In April of 2020, the city commissioned the OIR Group to conduct an independent review and audit of the police department’s leadership, management and supervision practices, emphasizing public transparency, use of force, the handling of public complaints and internal administrative investigations.

“An independent review of police department practices by a reputable entity provides the City Council and community members with an additional level of assurance that their police department operates ethically and in conformance with best practices,” the staff report read. “Addressing the recommendations previously set forth by the OlFl Group has allowed the police department to implement industry-wide best management practices in an ongoing effort to better serve the members of our community.”

In addition, the council will be recommended to ratify a nomination from the mayor regarding the appointment of the Mayor Pro Tem for calendar year 2021.

In 2019, Mayor Alice Patino nominated Council member Mike Cordero to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for 2020 and the City Council ratified it. Now, it’s time for the mayor to consider the next Mayor Pro Tem and have the City Council ratify that member.

The regular meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and can be observed on Comcast Channel 23, by visiting the live stream page on the city’s meeting portal at /Portal/CitizenEngagement.aspx or by live streaming the meeting on the city’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZeGyM57KCt4RkzjEFZuGi78..

