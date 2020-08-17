SM council to hear grant proposal

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday will receive a presentation on the use of the city’s COVID-19 related federal grant funds.

The council will receive the annual action plan virtually during its Aug. 18 meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The proposed amendment will reflect the recommended use of the funds under the city’s community development block grant program, according to a news release.

The proposal will not change existing allocations already approved and will only increase the city’s allocation by including $958,272 to the plan to allocate to three COVID-related projects. The proposed projects include: $325,000 for public services and emergency rental assistance; $5000 in capital for public facilities improvements; and $133,272 in general administration costs.

The funds must be used to prevent, prepare or respond to the coronavirus pandemic. To access the action plan online, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/caper.

