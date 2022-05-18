SM golf finishes eighth in Division 2 Championships

San Marcos High golf had a rough day at the Division 2 CIF SS Team Championships on Monday, finishing in eighth place with a team score of 406 at the Soule Park tournament.

“I think most of the guys struggled to really get in a rhythm,” said Coach Jeff Ashton.

Leo Metzger and Shams Jahangir-Arshad led the way for San Marcos, each shooting a four-over 76 on the day. Jeffrey Forster managed a 79 while Holdt Gore scored 84 and Brody Ricci came up with a 91.

“Overall, it was a great season and I feel like the boys did everything right preparation wise,” said Ashton. “Everybody on this team returns again next year, so we are looking forward to the opportunity to be in the same position again next year.”

