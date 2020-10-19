SM Libraries offer new grab bags

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is continuing its grab-and-go service. The theme for this week is romance.

Grab-and-go book bags contain five books under each week’s theme. They don’t require a library card and don’t have a due date.

Today through Saturday, the grab bags will be available during regular pickup times. Visitors can stop by 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The main campus as well as the Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama branches are open for sidewalk service. The Orcutt branch and the Bookmobile open today for grab-and-go service.

Online resources, like books and movies, are available at cityofsantamaria.org/Library. Library cards are available for sign-up online as well.

— Annelise Hanshaw