SM Library brings Lego program home

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is offering take-home Lego kits for children ages 6 to 17.

Families can register online each month to pick up the Lego pack. It contains a booklist, challenge cards, activity ideas and Lego bricks.

The check-out period is two weeks, and kids are encouraged to share pictures of their creations. The pieces are sanitized before and after use.

Register for the kits at cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994. Pack pick up begins Tuesday.

— Annelise Hanshaw