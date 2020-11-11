SM library continues movie talk series

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library will be holding its next Movie Talk Discussion Group Meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The movie for November is “The Way Back.” It was filmed in 2012 and inspired by a true story from 1940 when seven prisoners tried to escape from a Siberian gulag.

“The Way Back” is free for download with a library card through the library’s digital resources, along with a DVD copy.

Those who are interested in participating in the group discussion on the movie should email sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number to be included in the video conference.

Participants can also provide the information over the phone by calling 805-925-0994.

— Grayce McCormick