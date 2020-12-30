SM Library holds book club via Zoom

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will hold its next meeting of the Valley Reads Book Club at 2 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

January’s book is “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter. It is a fictional account of the author’s family’s experiences during WWII, showing the struggle to survive the war’s horrors and reunite in post-war Europe.

Library patrons interested in Valley Reads Book Club should email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org with their name, phone number or email. Or they can call 805-925-0994.

The main library is still open for sidewalk pick-up service and passport appointments. Branch libraries and the Bookmobile are open for grab-and-go service.

Digital resources are available 24/7 through the library’s website: cityofsantamaria.org/library. New patrons can apply for a free library card online.

— Annelise Hanshaw