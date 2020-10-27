SM library hosts cookbook club

SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria Public Library is launching a cookbook club called “What’s Cookin’ Santa Maria” with its first video discussion at 3 p.m. Oct. 31.

The first cookbook is “The Nightmare Before Dinner” by Zach Neil (Race Point, 2018). It is the official cookbook of The Beetle House restaurant and carries a Tim Burton aesthetic.

The book is available to check out on Hoopla with a library card.

Participants are invited to cook a recipe from the book and tell the club about it on Halloween.

To register for the cookbook club, patrons can register on the library’s events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the library at (805) 925-0994.

— Annelise Hanshaw