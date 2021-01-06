SM library hosts movie discussion group

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library’s “Movie Talk” discussion group will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 14.

The group will discuss “Julie & Julia,” a movie connecting the late Montecito chef Julia Child’s life in Paris with Julie Powell, a 30-year-old New Yorker aiming to conquer every recipe in Ms. Child’s cookbook. Amy Adams and Meryl Streep star as Julie Powell and Julia Child, respectively, in the 2009 movie, which includes a scene in which the Santa Barbara News-Press contacts Julie for a quote.

The Santa Maria library has DVD copies of the movie, ready to be placed on hold and picked up through the sidewalk pick-up service.

Patrons interested in Movie Talk should email sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number to be added to the video conference. Or they can provide their information by calling 805-925-0994.

— Annelise Hanshaw