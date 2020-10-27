SM library moves book club online

SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria Public Library’s book club, called Valley Reads Book Club, will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Zoom.

November’s selection is “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart, 1985). The dystopian novel is set in New England after a totalitarian government named Gilead overthrows the United States. Protagonist Offred is assigned as a handmaiden by the government, and the novel follows her resistance.

Love, women’s rights, religion and resistance are themes of the novel.

To participate, patrons should email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or call (805) 925-0994 and include their name and their phone number or email to be invited to the Zoom meeting.

— Annelise Hanshaw