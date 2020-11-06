SM Library offering Stop the Bleed presentation

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library will partner with Safety Consulting Services, LLC, to offer a free Stop the Bleed presentation through Zoom video conferencing at 3 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Scott Hunter, a retired firefighter and certified Emergency Medical Technician, will lead the presentation teaching patrons to Stop the Bleed by learning how to become “Immediate Responders.” Stop the Bleed teaches laypersons how to control major bleeding from traumatic situations using direct pressure, wound packing, and applying tourniquets.

People who are interested in attending the Stop the Bleed video conference presentation should email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number.

Patrons may also provide their information over the telephone by calling 805-925-0994.

— Gerry Fall