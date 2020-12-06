Home Life SM Library offers free comic books
by Annelise Hanshaw 0 comment
SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library hopes  youth will “Marvel” at the library’s latest offering: free comic book packs.

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., will begin offering the free kits Tuesday at the sidewalk pickup window.

Each kit includes a comic book, tools for aspiring artists and other free resources. Packs are available while supplies last and do not require registration.

The program commemorates National Free Comic Book Day, which occurs the first Saturday in May but was postponed.

To learn about more of the library’s resources, including the Bookmobile, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.

— Annelise Hanshaw

News-Press Staff Writer

