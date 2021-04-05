SM Library provides gardening kits

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is offering spring gardening kits April 12-17. Registration is required and opens today.

The kits include six peat pots, soil, plant markers and seed packets.

The Orcutt branch will also provide gardening kits April 12-17, and the Los Alamos branch offers them April 12-16. The kits at these branches are available on a first come, first served basis.

There is a limit of one kit per household and the kits must be picked up by patrons aged 18 and older. To register, go to cityofsantamaria.org/library or call (805) 925-0994.

— Annelise Hanshaw