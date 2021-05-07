SM Library provides yarn-wrapper letter craft for teens

SANTA MARIA — Cardboard letters and yarn are the components of Santa Maria Public Library’s latest craft: a yarn-wrapped initial for junior high and high school students.

Teens can pick up a supply pack at any of Santa Maria’s library branches and its bookmobile beginning Saturday. Packs are available at the youth services desk.

Participants who want to pick up supplies at the main branch, located at 421 S McClelland St., must register at cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.

There is a limit of one letter per person.

— Annelise Hanshaw