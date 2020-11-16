SM Library resumes passport services

SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria Public Library will begin passport processing services Tuesday at the Main Library at 421 S. McClelland St.

Those needing passport services must make an appointment for the following times: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. or Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call the SMPL at (805) 925-0994, extension 8566.

To learn about the documentation and fees that accompany passports, visit travel.state.gov. For more information about SMPL’s service, visit cityofsantamaria.org/passport.

— Annelise Hanshaw