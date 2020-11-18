SM Library to hold cookbook meeting

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library announced its next “What’s Cookin’ Santa Maria” cookbook club meeting.

The video conference will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday. The cookbook club will be discussing “The New Homemade Kitchen” by Joseph Shuldiner, which explores fermenting, canning, preserving and creating homemade ingredients.

Those participating are invited to choose a recipe to make from the book and share the results with the group.

‘The New Homemade Kitchen’ is available on Hoopla with a library card.

To participate in the cookbook club meeting, register at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the library at 805-925-0994.

— Grayce McCormick