SM Library to honor Armed Forces Day

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library is presenting an aviation-themed craft kit and a Zoom video conference presentation of a new online service, VetNow, in honor of Armed Forces Day.

Each kit contains a wood model aircraft kit, journal, VetNow bookmark and a copy of the 8th edition of the Veterans Resource Guide from the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

Registration will begin Monday and kits will be available for pickup starting the following May 10, through May 15 at the library, at 421 S. McClelland St. Patrons may register on the Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the library at 805-925-0994. The library will have a limited number of kits.

VetNow is a free online service that supports job seekers, veterans and their families with all stages of job searching, employment transition assistance, navigating Veterans Administration, preparing for standardized tests and building marketable academic skills. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Armed Forces Day, May 15, via Zoom video conferencing.

The presentation and kits are supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

— Grayce McCormick