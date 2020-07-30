SM library to start sidewalk pickup

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library and its branch locations will begin no-contact sidewalk pickup next month.

Starting Aug. 1, library patrons can put holds on items at the library through the Black Gold Library catalog, which can be done online at www.cityofsantamaria.org.Library.

According to a press release, anyone who stops by the library to pick up items must wear a face covering due to COVID-19.

Libraries doing sidewalk pickup include: the Santa Maria Main library, open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday; Orcutt branch, open 1 to 5 p.m Monday through Friday; Guadalupe branch, open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Los Alamos branch, open 1 to 5 p.m Wednesdays and Fridays; and the Cuyama branch, open 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

— Josh Grega