SM main library reopens for short visits

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library’s main campus, at 421 South McClelland St., opens April 1 for patrons to visit in 20-minute sessions.

The new grab-and-go service will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2p.m. Saturdays. The first hour of each day is reserved for vulnerable populations.

Visitors must wear face coverings, will be limited to 20 minutes (even for computer and printing services), and the library will operate at limited capacity.

Patrons may call ahead to expedite services or set aside specific books.

Parking at the Civic Center is currently limited, but will soon open up when a construction project is completed.

Passport services are available by appointment at the main library.

Patrons may also access digital resources 24/7 and can sign up for a free library card online.

Go to cityofsantamaria.org/library or call (805) 925-0994 for more information.

— Annelise Hanshaw