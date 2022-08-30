SM man in court after huge drug bust

A Santa Maria man arrested after detectives found a massive amount of illegal drugs at a residence, some of which were easily accessible to children living there, is scheduled to appear in court today to set a date for his preliminary hearing.

Victor Anthony Olivera-Hernandez, 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his Aug. 4 arrest, prosecutors said.

A judge could set the date for his preliminary hearing, or continue the proceeding to another date. The Santa Barbara County Superior Court case is being heard in Santa Maria.

Mr. Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics for sales, all felonies.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant Aug. 4 at approximately 7 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer street.

They seized approximately 17,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or Ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs. Some of the narcotics seized were found in areas accessible to children,who were living in the residence, sheriff’s officials said.

He is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition, one count of possession for sale of a controlled substance in connection with the 17,000 MDA pills, another count of possession for sale of a controlled substance in connection with the cocaine, a third count of possession for sale of a controlled substance in connection with the MDMA, and a fourth count of possession for sale of a controlled substance in connection with the psilocybin mushrooms, all felonies.

