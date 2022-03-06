SM offering free low flow showerheads

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Santa Maria is offering low flow showerheads and water conservation kits to qualified residents in exchange for their old showerheads.

The utilities department of the city of Santa Maria is offering free shower heads for water customers throughout the month of March. Residents who qualify can receive up to two new low flow rated Watersense showerheads in exchange for old showerheads, in addition to one water conservation kit per household.

Those who wish to participate can bring up to two old showerheads to the utilities department administrative office at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill, 2065 East Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed.

The Showerhead Exchange Program reminds residents to make every drop count. It is especially important to conserve water during times of drought, especially leading up to and during the summer months.

– Katherine Zehnder