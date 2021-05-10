SM offering oil filter exchange program

SANTA MARIA — In an effort to promote used motor oil recycling, the city of Santa Maria is offering a free used oil filter exchange program through June 26.

Residents can exchange up to two used oil filters for two new oil filters, given as an AutoZone voucher valued at $14.99 per filter.

To participate, residents should bring their used filters to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, at 2065 E. Main St. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Residents may also bring up to five gallons of used motor oil for free recycling.

Vouchers must be redeemed at AutoZone, 1793 N. Broadway.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 7270.

— Mitchell White