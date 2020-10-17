SM plans virtual Dia de los Muertos

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is taking to social media to encourage community members to observe Dia de los Muertos safely.

Every Monday through Nov. 9, traditions and customs of the holiday and celebration ideas will be posted on the department’s Facebook page, @smrecandparks and its Instagram page, @santamaria_recandparks.

Posts will include education on Day of the Dead elements, recipes for traditional food dishes and instructional videos on designing altars, face painting, sugar skulls and more crafts.

Free activity kits to celebrate Dia de los Muertos will be available online starting Monday at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register using activity #9622.

In addition, Santa Maria residents are encouraged to create a colorful altar (ofrenda) to honor a departed family member or friend.

Photos of individual’s altars can be sent to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org to be included in an online slideshow. The photos will be shared on social media.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Nov. 3.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Grayce McCormick