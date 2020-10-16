SM public fitness facility to reopen Nov. 2

SANTA MARIA — The Recreation and Parks Department in Santa Maria plans to reopen the public fitness facilities inside the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on Nov. 2.

The department hopes to move the equipment into the events center within the same building, located at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, to better accommodate physical distancing.

“We want to get our facilities re-opened in a safe and orderly manner,” Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said. “This move will provide opportunities for many of our longtime patrons to get back to their fitness routines.”

Weekday morning hours will be available through a reservation system similar to the one in use at the Nelson Aquatics Center. There’s a $5 fee to cover the cost of the reservation system.

The department has made other adjustments throughout the pandemic to meet safety guidelines, including virtual classes, drive-in events, extra cleaning of playgrounds and take-home kits for families.

— Annelise Hanshaw