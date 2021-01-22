SM Takeout Week kicks off today

The Santa Maria Valley is kicking off its “Great Santa Maria Takeout Week” today, which will feature 17 participating restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Various restaurants are offering specials for the week. Participating restaurants include Cielito Lindo, Naughty Oak Brewing Co., Trattoria Uliveto and Cool Hand Lukes, among others.

This year, Restaurant Week organizers are hosting a “Selfie Contest” for a chance to win a staycation in the Santa Maria Valley. To enter, restaurant customers can upload a selfie to the Santa Maria event page from any participating Restaurant Week business.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit santamariavalley.com/events/the_great_santa_maria_takeout/.

— Madison Hirneisen