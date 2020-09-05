SM teacher holds drive to promote literacy

COURTESY PHOTO

English teacher Annie Turner snaps a quick picture to promote her book drive, a twice weekly event she holds to supply books to students and locals.

Annie Turner, an English teacher at Santa Maria High School, spends an hour Wednesdays and Thursdays handing free books to students and anyone else who’d like a copy.

She assigned her students to choose a book to read in their free time. But they didn’t have books at home, and they couldn’t just pick up a book at the school library.

So Ms. Turner decided to collect books for students to choose from the safety of their cars.

“This sidewalk special is my attempt to promote literacy and reading in the children and community,’’ she said in a news release. “My goal is to get books into the community and increase literacy for all levels.”

Ms. Turner gathers books for all ages, so students can grab a book for a younger sibling or a parent. She even hopes people will walk by and grab a book.

“Until our students and children of Santa Maria have true equity and access to books and knowledge, grassroots efforts for positivity and literacy should continue,” she said.

The book drive is from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at the bus drop-off area on Stowell Street. Those with extra books are encouraged to donate.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com