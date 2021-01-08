Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant

Program application deadline extended

California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, as part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, announced Monday that the deadline for the first round of applications for the Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is extended until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

After officially opening Dec. 30, 2020, the Round 1 application deadline was originally today but the program experienced high traffic.

The program received thousands of completed applications, but because of the high traffic, some businesses may have had trouble accessing the application. Adjustments were made to the website to ensure all interested applicants can apply.

The grant program is not first come, first served or a rolling approval process. Every application will be reviewed following the deadline and the funds will be disbursed as originally planned to avoid any possible delay to grant receival.

Lendistry, a Community Development Financial Institution, was selected by the state to work with other mission-based lenders and small business advisory and technical assistance providers to help small businesses with the application process in multiple languages and formats.

The state-supported small business centers are also available to help.

Visit careliefgrant.com for more information on grant requirements, eligibility or to find a local partner.

— Grayce McCormick