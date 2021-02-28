Small business grant program reopens for third time in Goleta

The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program is open for a third time in support of small businesses in the city of Goleta.

The city received an additional $66,500, and in partnership with SBBT and the Santa Barbara Foundation, opened the grant program with March 8 as the application deadline for businesses.

A maximum of $10,000 is available per grant to qualifying small businesses located within Goleta.

“In these difficult times, I am pleased that the City Council was able to approve additional funds to continue supporting the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Grant Program,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “Now is the time to support our local businesses, and we appreciate the help of organizations like the Santa Barbara Foundation to make these grants possible.”

The grants can be used for items necessary to operate safely under current public health guidelines including, but not limited to, signage, personal protective equipment and items to accommodate outdoor seating. They can also be spent on rent and utilities, but the need must be related to lost income due to the pandemic.

To learn more and/or apply, visit https://www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/sbbt-guidelines-goleta-english/.

