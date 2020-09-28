Small plane crashes two miles off coast of Isla Vista

COURTESY PHOTOS

Authorities deployed boats and aircraft in the search for a Cessna 182 airplane that crashed off the coast of Isla Vista on Sunday.

Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, a witness spotted a single-engine plane descend after flying approximately two miles out of the Santa Barbara Airport.

The reported plane is a Cessna 182. Deanna Zachrisson, a spokeswoman for the airport, told local reporters that the plane was heading to the Lake Tahoe area. She thinks a female pilot was the only one onboard.

Four Santa Barbara County Fire Department personal watercrafts, a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat, a Coast Guard cutter, a Coast Guard helicopter and a Santa Barbara County Sheriff Air Support helicopter responded to the report.

Oil sheen and debris were found about two miles off the coast, where the water is 180-250 feet deep.

The Coast Guard called LA County divers, a team with specialized equipment also utilized during the Conception search.

— Annelise Hanshaw