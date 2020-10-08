SMALL, Timothy Francis

Timothy Francis Small passed away on September 5th, 2020. He was born and raised in Santa Barbara, California, and grew up with his five other siblings in the Toro Canyon area. He grew fond of this scenic, beautiful area and later built a house further up the canyon from his childhood home, where he eventually enjoyed his retirement.

A 1963 Carpinteria High School graduate, Timothy was involved in track & field and wrestling. Soon after high school, he enlisted with the US Navy where he toured Vietnam. After returning from overseas, Timothy began working at the local grocer Jordanos and had interest in becoming a pilot. In 1972 however, his true calling in life came when he joined the fire academy and became a firefighter for the city of Santa Barbara. After becoming an Engineer for Station 1, he spent the next 31 years, in his own words, “cheating death and saving lives!” During his career, he was involved in some of the most intense fires in the area, spanning from the Sycamore Canyon Fire of 1977 through the Painted Cave fire of 1990. He spent his final days of duty at Station 8, located at the Santa Barbara Airport where he was on the response team for aircraft emergencies. He always held his job and fellow firemen in the highest regard.

Always looking for a project, Timothy was accomplished at many types of hand craft, including carpentry, metal work and mechanics. He enjoyed fast cars and watching all types of racing sports. He built his own 1964 roadster with the help of his close friends during high school, which never failed to turn heads when it sped down the road for decades to come. He was also very fond of outdoor activities including fishing and camping. Commonly known for being a generous, funny, extremely reliable, and a loyal friend who was efficient at solving problems and teaching others. Most importantly he was the best Dad anyone could ask for, ensuring his family was taken care of.

Timothy is survived by his two sons, Troy Small of Santa Barbara, and Terry Small living in New York, Terry’s children Jules and Azalea Small, partner Sharon Graham of Santa Barbara, brothers Ward Small Jr. II of Livermore, California, Jon Small of Bend, Oregon, and sisters Sarah-Jane Small and Jory Small of Olympia, Washington.

A memorial service for Timothy will be held at a later date, TBA.